New survey says 58% Gen Z workers say their job is a ‘situationship’

Looks like Gen Z not only struggles to fare well in relationships, but also in workplaces. A new survey conducted in the US found that over half of Gen Z participants considered their job a "situationship" — a short-term employment position they do not want to hold for too long. They're saying "goodbye" to their work relationship as well!
Gen Z workers' notoriously short attention spans have carried over to their work ethic. A survey, conducted by Gateway Commercial Finance, of over a thousand US professionals found that 8 out of 10 respondents (58%) described their current role as a “situationship."
Of those planning to leave their roles, nearly half (47%) said they expect to exit within the next year, and half of that group said they’re ready to quit at any moment.
Gen Z population refers to those born between 1997 and 2012 who are now joining the workforce. This data was collected in June 2025.
The top three reasons behind their job switch had to do with better pay elsewhere (55%), burnout or poor mental health concerns (34%) and career advancement (29%).
There are consequences however, as 1 out of 4 hiring managers see short job tenures on Gen Z resumes as a red flag. Over 1 in 3 hiring managers (36%) say they’ve chosen not to hire a Gen Z candidate due to concerns about job-hopping.
Why Gen Zs do not stay in the same position for long
Gen Zs are very forthcoming about their needs and demands. They are unattached to any specific brand or industry and they would much rather explore multiple roles and positions at different places and see what they like best.
And as the survey points out, yes, some managers aren't happy about their job-hopping habits; however, two out of three managers are still willing to hire them. They understand that Gen Z workers seek exposure and that they need employees regardless of these tendencies.
What Gen Z workers need is a good coach, mentor and leader, not just a boss, to guide them. Yes, they have questionable work ethics, but with better guidance on how to achieve their work targets, they can surely advance their career and achieve better pay, without compromising on their mental health and work-life balance.
