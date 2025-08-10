New survey says 58% Gen Z workers say their job is a ‘situationship’

Looks like Gen Z not only struggles to fare well in relationships, but also in workplaces. A new survey conducted in the US found that over half of Gen Z participants considered their job a "situationship" — a short-term employment position they do not want to hold for too long. They're saying "goodbye" to their work relationship as well!

58% of Gen Z respondents consider their job a "situationship"

Gen Z workers' notoriously short attention spans have carried over to their work ethic. A survey, conducted by Gateway Commercial Finance, of over a thousand US professionals found that 8 out of 10 respondents (58%) described their current role as a “situationship."

Of those planning to leave their roles, nearly half (47%) said they expect to exit within the next year, and half of that group said they’re ready to quit at any moment.

Gen Z population refers to those born between 1997 and 2012 who are now joining the workforce. This data was collected in June 2025.

The top three reasons behind their job switch had to do with better pay elsewhere (55%), burnout or poor mental health concerns (34%) and career advancement (29%).

There are consequences however, as 1 out of 4 hiring managers see short job tenures on Gen Z resumes as a red flag. Over 1 in 3 hiring managers (36%) say they’ve chosen not to hire a Gen Z candidate due to concerns about job-hopping.