Six Samantha one-liners from Sex and the City that Gen Z women will absolutely stan

"I love you, but I love me more."

The ultimate self-love one line that hugely became famous after it got dropped by Miss Jones. The hard boundary statement which every girl adopted. This one-liner practically runs through millennial and gen z's women's DNA.

"I am a try-sexual. I will try anything once."

Before this generation discovered labels and had flag emoji to define themselves, Samantha said it much before. She was technically the icon and blueprint of sexual exploration, with no judgements and killer lip gloss.

"Honey, I don't do anything halfway. I am a whole-ass women."

Put this on your CV bio immediately. Samantha never had to half bake anything, be it her job, her outfits, or her shade. This is total slay energy only.