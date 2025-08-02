Five iconic Sex and the City moments that shaped a generation

Brace yourselves, with a cosmopolitan in hand!
And Just Like That showrunner, writer and director Michael Patrick King just confirmed that the series will finally bid adieu with season 3. No more Miranda spirals. No more Carrie strutting through the streets of New York. No more Che Diaz chaos. And of course, no more relatable fashion crisis in slow motion.
And as far as kids of late 90s and early 2000s are concerned, who used to quietly snuck on the TV when our parents were asleep, this one truly hurts. For many Sex and The City wasn't just a show but a free crash course in feminism, female friendship, dating and how to match a shoe with a dress. Bidding farewell to this iconic show feels personal and like breaking up over brunch with four empty seats which will never echo with laughter. Therefore, this is the best time to relive the core memories, which made the show a cult and therapists favourite talking point?
The Post-it that almost shattered a generation
Before ‘ghosting’ got a definitive name, there was Berger. And before we got introduced to ‘delete and block’ pattern there was post-it notes. "I am sorry, I can't. Don't hate me," Berger scribbled on a post-it and vanished at midnight. This particular scene from season 6 of Sex and the City made more girls absolutely hate yellow sticky notes than bad dates could ever do.
Charlotte’s rabbit hole
Let’s discuss about another Mr Right from the series, Charlotte’s vibrating BFF which she couldn’t part away. Remember when she ditched her girlfriends to spend solo time with Mr Rabbit, we received one of the most hilariously honest takes on female pleasures. And all this back in the day when openly talking about female pleasure was a taboo. You could see by the way Charlotte was glowing as if she had done a spa or special facial treatment.
When Carrie got carried away in runaway
In season 4 Carrie struts not on streets of Manhattan but on the actual runaway in Dolce and Gabbana. Spoiler: she falls. After she falls on the runaway, Heidi Klum struts over her and Standford screams from the seats “She’s fashion roadkill!” This particular moment defined that you can be stylish, glamorous, sexy and still be a normal person. Also brownie points to Carrie for recovering with dignity and finishing her walk.
Samantha and Smith go bald
The cold hearted (as she would portray) Samantha who usually showed no feeling got real when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. But it was her gorgeous looking young model boyfriend who stole the show with the most romantic thing ever. He shaved his long manly hair in solidarity for his girlfriend. Cue the tear ducks! The moment felt raw, emotional, tender and proved love wasn't dead. Even in a city like Manhattan.
Mr Big, Paris and one final ‘You're the ONE’
In the grand finale season of the series, Mr Big pulls out a rom-com gesture and tracks Carrie down in Paris. He finally says those magical three words to her “You're the ONE”. And just like... all the girls melted. We can troll Mr Big for some of his decisions, but this scene gave Carrie her ultimate swoon worthy ending it deserved. Cue all the shoes, dresses, tears and the emotional damage.
So, what now?
With And Just Like That saying au revoir to us, its the end of era that raised us. But here’s the good thing — while the show might be ending, the moments, quotes, unhinged fashion drama, all lives on. Be it for late night rewatch sessions, or killer Insta captions.
