Five iconic Sex and the City moments that shaped a generation

The Post-it that almost shattered a generation

Before ‘ghosting’ got a definitive name, there was Berger. And before we got introduced to ‘delete and block’ pattern there was post-it notes. "I am sorry, I can't. Don't hate me," Berger scribbled on a post-it and vanished at midnight. This particular scene from season 6 of Sex and the City made more girls absolutely hate yellow sticky notes than bad dates could ever do.

Charlotte’s rabbit hole

Let’s discuss about another Mr Right from the series, Charlotte’s vibrating BFF which she couldn’t part away. Remember when she ditched her girlfriends to spend solo time with Mr Rabbit, we received one of the most hilariously honest takes on female pleasures. And all this back in the day when openly talking about female pleasure was a taboo. You could see by the way Charlotte was glowing as if she had done a spa or special facial treatment.

When Carrie got carried away in runaway

In season 4 Carrie struts not on streets of Manhattan but on the actual runaway in Dolce and Gabbana. Spoiler: she falls. After she falls on the runaway, Heidi Klum struts over her and Standford screams from the seats “She’s fashion roadkill!” This particular moment defined that you can be stylish, glamorous, sexy and still be a normal person. Also brownie points to Carrie for recovering with dignity and finishing her walk.