Sarah Jessica Parker stands by Carrie Bradshaw: “She wasn’t perfect, but she was honest”

Sarah Jessica Parker recently opened up about her iconic Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw, offering a passionate defense of the character’s complexity and choices.

Sarah Jessica Parker defends Carrie Bradshaw’s flaws: “She was loyal, generous, and real”

Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 60-year-old actress reflected on playing Carrie since the series debuted in 1998. “It was exciting to take on a character who spoke so boldly,” she said, according to a magazine. “The way she talked—her language, her candor about sex and relationships—was something I’d never seen in a female character.”

Though Jessica admitted that she herself is much more private—"I don’t talk about that stuff, even with friends"—she admired Carrie’s curiosity and courage. As a sex columnist based on real-life writer Candace Bushnell, Carrie often used her platform to explore women’s issues, something Sarah praised for its thoughtfulness. “She was circumspect about the world,” she said.

Carrie’s choices, however, haven’t always been popular. Fans have often criticized her for selfishness, questionable romantic decisions—like her affair with Mr. Big while dating Aiden—and poor financial habits. But Parker stood by her character’s flaws.

“She was scrappy, a survivor,” Sarah explained. “She didn’t always make the smartest choices or show up as the best version of herself, but I was glad the writers allowed her to be that way.”

Despite the criticisms, Sarah sees Carrie as deeply loyal and generous. “Yes, she was frustrating and imperfect,” she said. “But she was also a good friend—reliable, comforting, giving in ways big and small. And above all, she loved.”

