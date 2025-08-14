Shilpa Shirodkar’s car involved in accident with Mumbai bus

Shilpa Shirodkar took to her Instagram and expressed her anger on this whole incident over the city bus company. “A Cityflo bus ran into my car today. And the people representing the office in Mumbai Mr. Yogesh Kadam and Mr. Vilas Mankote are telling me it's not their company’s responsibility, it’s the driver’s responsibility. How ruthless are these guys?” she shared. She had posted a few images of her damaged vehicle which highlighted the seriousness of the accident. Later she also thanked Mumbai Police for their quick intervention, “Thanks to @mumbaipolice @cpmumbaipolice, they helped me file a police complaint without much problem. But the company refuses to take any responsibility… Thankfully my staff is fine and unhurt, but anything could have happened.”

