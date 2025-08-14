Shilpa Shirodkar’s car involved in accident with Mumbai bus

On August 14, 2025 Bollywood actor Shilpa Shirodkar had a close call when her personal car was hit by a Mumbai city bus. The transport bus belonged to the company Cityflo and the accident took place in Mumbai which left her car fully damaged visibly. But the actor and her stuff were safe and didn't sustain any injuries from the incident.
Shilpa Shirodkar took to her Instagram and expressed her anger on this whole incident over the city bus company. “A Cityflo bus ran into my car today. And the people representing the office in Mumbai Mr. Yogesh Kadam and Mr. Vilas Mankote are telling me it's not their company’s responsibility, it’s the driver’s responsibility. How ruthless are these guys?” she shared. She had posted a few images of her damaged vehicle which highlighted the seriousness of the accident. Later she also thanked Mumbai Police for their quick intervention, “Thanks to @mumbaipolice @cpmumbaipolice, they helped me file a police complaint without much problem. But the company refuses to take any responsibility… Thankfully my staff is fine and unhurt, but anything could have happened.”
Shilpa Shirodkar had filed a complaint to the Mumbai Police immediately after the incident took place. She had also criticized the company who had shifted the blame to the bus driver rather than taking corporate responsibility.
The actor's public remarks has raised conversation on public safety in road. Users also raised the issue of corporate distancing themselves whenever such incidents take places while putting the blame to driver. Cityflo at the moment hasn't issued any public statement but the actor's allegations has put the company under fire for this incident.
