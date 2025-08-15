Raj Kundra offers to donate kidney to Guru Premanand

In a recent video that surfaced online, Raj Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty and businessman, offered to donate his kidney to spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj. This comes amid news of the couple facing allegations of cheating a businessman of ₹60 crore.

Raj Kundra offers to donate kidneys to spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj

Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra recently visited Vrindavan, where they met spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj. The video shows him offering his kidney to the spiritual leader, who then thanked him for his kindness.

Premanand Maharaj’s words as he reveals that both his kidneys have failed and he's been living with the condition for 10 years.

“I’ve been following you for the past two years. I have no questions because your videos always answer any doubts or fears I have. You are an inspiration to everyone. I know about your health condition, and if I can help, one of my kidneys is yours," said Raj, as Shilpa listens intently,

“It’s enough for me that you stay happy. Until the call comes, we won’t leave this world because of a kidney. But I accept your goodwill from the heart," says Premanand Maharaj.

He even told Shilpa to keep chanting 'Radha' to overcome personal hurdles.

Shilpa has been spiritually inclined.

"I believe, more than being religious, I’m spiritually inclined. My Guru, My Sai, shows me the way and direction," she wrote on her Instagram once during Guru Purnima.

"When you have Faith, or follow a guru, you must do so implicitly and have belief in his vision... whether it’s a living Guru or God/Universe. Faith is the bedrock of success or satisfaction."