Rajinikanth shows off strength at the age of 74 in new workout clip

At 74, Rajinikanth impresses fans with a rare workout video, lifting weights and proving age is no barrier to fitness ahead of his latest film releases
Superstar Rajnikanth is one of the biggest star in Indian cinema and at the age of 74 he is still pushing boundaries. After making headlines for his film Coolie, the superstar is now buzzing on the internet for his rare workout clip that has surfaced on social media. The clip has reaffirmed that he is “still one of the fittest actors in India.”

Rajinikanth’s rare workout video goes viral

The video is filmed outside at an outdoor gym in a resort setup. In the video, Rajnikanth can be seen lifting weights, doing squats, and following his coach’s instructions with focus and determination. the superstar was dressed in a red T-shirt and floral shorts. The actor radiates energy and vitality, inspiring fans from all age groups. His fitness journey is no secret from the audience.

Behind the camera, the star enjoys morning walks and regular hikes. He often champions the idea of healthy lifestyle. Over the years, he has revealed that he quit smoking and drinking several years ago, which has made a big change in his healthy lifestyle habits.

The superstar has been vocal about the importance of wellness. At the Coolie audio launch in Chennai on August 2, Rajinikanth emphasized the significance of “staying healthy, exercising, and leading a peaceful life”. His words display the discipline and balance that have been central to his personal and professional journey.

Checkout the video here:

Rajinikanth’s Coolie hits screens amid frenzied fan celebrations

On the work front, the superstar latest release, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, hit theatres on August 14, coinciding with the release of War 2. The action entertainer has generated buzz among fans and critics alike. The actor is also currently filming for Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2, which is scheduled for release in 2026.

Singapore firm grants paid holiday to employees to watch Rajinikanth’s Coolie FDFS
