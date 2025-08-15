Rajinikanth shows off strength at the age of 74 in new workout clip

The video is filmed outside at an outdoor gym in a resort setup. In the video, Rajnikanth can be seen lifting weights, doing squats, and following his coach’s instructions with focus and determination. the superstar was dressed in a red T-shirt and floral shorts. The actor radiates energy and vitality, inspiring fans from all age groups. His fitness journey is no secret from the audience.

Behind the camera, the star enjoys morning walks and regular hikes. He often champions the idea of healthy lifestyle. Over the years, he has revealed that he quit smoking and drinking several years ago, which has made a big change in his healthy lifestyle habits.

The superstar has been vocal about the importance of wellness. At the Coolie audio launch in Chennai on August 2, Rajinikanth emphasized the significance of “staying healthy, exercising, and leading a peaceful life”. His words display the discipline and balance that have been central to his personal and professional journey.

