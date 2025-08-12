Singapore firm grants paid holiday to employees to watch Rajinikanth’s Coolie FDFS

In a heartwarming gesture that's winning hearts across social media, a company in Singapore has announced a paid holiday for its Tamil employees to celebrate the release of Superstar Rajinikanth’s much-awaited film, Coolie, which is all set to hit screens on August 14 as Independence Day special.

Singapore firm gives Paid Leave for Rajinikanth’s Coolie release

According to reports circulating online, the firm is not only giving its Tamil workers time off to watch the film on its release day, but is also providing first day, first show tickets along with SGD 30 per person to cover food and beverages. The company described this move as part of its "worker welfare and stress management" initiative.

A snapshot of the company’s official announcement has now gone viral on social media, and it has also earned praise and admiration from Rajinikanth fans in India and abroad. With the film just days away from its grand release, Coolie mania is clearly on full throttle.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie has some industry heavyweights such as Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan, in significant roles. Recently, Lokesh was seen offering prayers at the Shiva temple in Tiruvannamalai ahead of the film’s release.

The film is already making headlines internationally, setting a record as the highest overseas acquisition for a Tamil film to date. Rumors suggest that Coolie may be released in over 100 countries, underlining its massive global appeal.

A recently released trailer has only heightened the excitement, promising a high-octane action spectacle. However, the film has received an ‘A’ certificate from the Censor Board. Given that Rajinikanth commands a large fan base among children and families, the adult rating may limit younger viewers from watching the film in theatres.

