Rajinikanth's Coolie reportedly set to cross ₹100 crore in opening day pre-sales

Rajinikanth's Coolie, which is set to release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, is smashing the sales arena. Sales of the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed movie are expected to cross its pre-sales business over ₹100 crore gross worldwide.

So far, it has recorded worldwide pre-sales of over ₹60 crore for its opening day and around ₹14 crore gross is from the domestic market alone, as per reports. The bookings were opened in North India and some regions of South India.

The remaining amount is from the US collections, which are already close to $2 million gross.

Made on a budget of around ₹350 crore, Sun Pictures produced Coolie stars Shruti Haasan, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sathyaraj and Soubin Shahir. It is hitting the screens on August 14, the same day as Hrithik Roshan and Junior NTR's War 2.

Coolie's Tamil version is leading the business and has sold around 6.6 lakh tickets in India, grossing ₹13.80 crore, followed by the dubbed Hindi (₹22 lakh), Telugu (₹7 lakh), and Kannada (₹85,000) versions.

If Coolie keeps up this momentum, it may even end up being the biggest opening for a Tamil title in the international markets and beat Thalapathy Vijay's Leo.