Coolie: Rajinikanth’s heartfelt gift to 350 crew members in Thailand wins hearts

Nagarjuna, who is all set to play a villain role for the first time in his career, recently opened up about his experience working alongside Rajinikanth in director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s much-anticipated action entertainer Coolie. In a video clip that has now gone viral on social media, Nagarjuna praised Rajinikanth not only for his iconic acting and style but also for his humility and generosity.

Rajinikanth's generosity shines on Coolie Set: Gifts crew members after intense Thailand shoot

He recalled how, even after decades in the industry, Rajinikanth continues to approach his craft with dedication and discipline, often stepping aside to rehearse his lines before a take. However, it was an off-camera moment that truly left a lasting impression on everyone on set. While filming a high-octane night action sequence in Thailand that stretched over 17 days and involved more than 350 crew members, Rajinikanth surprised the entire team on the final day. He personally handed out packets to each of them, encouraging them to take something back for their children in India. Though the exact contents of the packets weren't disclosed, it’s widely believed they contained money, a touching gesture that underscored the Superstar's deep respect for the people he works with.

Coolie, which is scheduled to hit screens on August 14, 2025, has already become a talking point among movie enthusiasts across the world. It has set a new record for being the highest overseas procurement ever for a Tamil film. Industry insiders say that the film may reach audiences in over 100 countries, setting a new benchmark for Indian cinema’s global reach.

The film features a powerhouse star cast, including Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, yet again teaming up with Lokesh Kanagaraj. While Girish Gangadharan is handling the cinematography, Philomin Raj is in charge of the editing. Interestingly, both are regular associates of Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Adding to the excitement is the long-awaited on-screen reunion of Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj after nearly 38 years. The last time they shared screen space was in the 1986 hit Mr. Bharath, where Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth’s father. Despite having turned down roles in Rajinikanth’s major hits like Sivaji and Enthiran, Sathyaraj’s return for Coolie has fans buzzing.

Though Lokesh Kanagaraj is known for building the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), Coolie will be a standalone film. The film will be a fresh narrative centered around the theme of gold smuggling. With Rajinikanth headlining what will be his 171st film, and with sky-high expectations from fans and critics alike, Coolie is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of the year.

