Rajinikanth’s Coolie gets an ‘A’ rating, trailer drops today

Today the trailer and audio launch for Coolie will take place at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, with many fans who are expected to attend. Sun Pictures, who are the producers for this project, have confirmed that the film will release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.

Coolie’s cast includes several well-known names. Along with Rajinikanth, we will see Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Soubin Shahir in this action entertainer. As a surprise, Aamir Khan will also make a short appearance as a character named Dahaa. It’s a rare moment because he and Rajinikanth last appeared together nearly 30 years ago in Aatank Hi Aatank. Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth also reunite after 38 years. Their last film together was Mr. Bharath.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has worked on several gritty action films before and with Coolie, he seems to be sticking to that style. The action scenes are expected to be strong and more realistic than usual. That might explain the film’s adult-only rating. Rajinikanth has now taken a short break from filming Jailer 2, the sequel to his 2023 hit. Jailer 2 will come out sometime in 2026. With just a few days left before Coolie hits theatres, fans are curious to see what this new version of Rajinikanth looks like.