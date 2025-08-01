Aamir Khan returns to Lagaan's Kunariya village after 25 years for a heartfelt reunion

Aamir Khan is all set to revisit Kunariya village near Bhuj. This is the village where the iconic film Lagaan was shot 25 years ago. But this time he is coming back at the village for a special screening of his movie Sitaare Zameen Par.
This screening is reportedly part of an initiative called "Janta Ka Theatre." The superstar wants to make sure that people living in village areas get to enjoy movies as much as audience in cities. The movie will be shown in a place which holds emotional significance for the actor.
A source close to this event shared the actor was passionately about the idea of reconnecting with the villagers. “Aamir was deeply moved by the idea of reconnecting with the people of Kunariya, a village that holds immense emotional and cinematic value for him," he stated. This thoughtful gesture shows that the actor wants to give back the community that played a significant role in one of his iconic movies.
Sitaare Zameen Par released in threaters on June 20, 2025. The film features well-known actors like Aamir Khan and Genelia D’Souza along with many talented young actors. After the theater release, the film is available on YouTube through Aamir Khan’s official channel called Aamir Khan Talkies: Janta Ka Theatre. From August 1, 2025 onwards, viewers can watch the movie on a pay-per-view basis for just Rs100 per view.
This screening will let Aamir to back to his roots and reminisce Lagaan days. He will be able to celebrate the rich history of Indian cinema with the same people who had helped him created this iconic film.