Aamir Khan breaks silence on IPS officers’ visit to his residence

A recent video showing a luxury bus filled with IPS officers arriving at Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s residence has gone viral, sparking a wave of speculation online. While some fans linked the visit to the recent controversy surrounding his former Rolls-Royce, others guessed it might be tied to a secret film project. However, Aamir soon cleared the air and revealed the real reason behind the high-profile visit.

Aamir Khan addresses the rumour surfacing online about the visit of IPS officers at his residency

Aamir is renowned for his humility and serving some of the most heartwarming moments around his fans, now and then. In line with this, a spokesperson from the actor’s team addressed the recent speculation surrounding the visit of IPS officers to his home. He said, “The IPS trainees of the current batch had requested a meeting with him, and Aamir Khan hosted them at his residence”.

Another official added, “It was a courtesy visit. They are all probationary IPS officers who wanted to meet Aamir Khan”.