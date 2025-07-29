Aamir Khan breaks silence on IPS officers’ visit to his residence

A recent video showing a luxury bus filled with IPS officers arriving at Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s residence has gone viral, sparking a wave of speculation online. While some fans linked the visit to the recent controversy surrounding his former Rolls-Royce, others guessed it might be tied to a secret film project. However, Aamir soon cleared the air and revealed the real reason behind the high-profile visit.
Aamir is renowned for his humility and serving some of the most heartwarming moments around his fans, now and then. In line with this, a spokesperson from the actor’s team addressed the recent speculation surrounding the visit of IPS officers to his home. He said, “The IPS trainees of the current batch had requested a meeting with him, and Aamir Khan hosted them at his residence”.
Another official added, “It was a courtesy visit. They are all probationary IPS officers who wanted to meet Aamir Khan”.
This wasn't the first time that the actor has done something like this. After his 1999 hit film Sarfarosh, where he played the part of an honest and ideal IPS officer, he went to meet the real heroes of life. He had become an inspirational figure for the officers and trainees due to his impactful role and stellar performance, and he graciously embraced their admiration.
He didn’t just stop there, over the years he kept on meeting the officers from different batches and impressed the protectors of the country.
In recent days, the actor has been making news for some wrong reasons as well. Luxury cars previously registered under his and actor Amitabh Bachchan’s names have been hit with fines and challans totaling INR 38 lakh. Rolls Royace which was one of the cars, was bought by a top businessman but the paperworks wasn’t transferred into his name. So, the challans were also issued under the actors’ names. This sparked further speculation, with many fans believing that the IPS officers’ visit to Aamir's residence was somehow connected to the ongoing controversy.