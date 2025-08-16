Dipika Kakar opens up about the challenges of her liver cancer treatment

Actor Dipika Kakar had been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer in May. Taking to her instagram stories, Dipika shared a selfie recently and talked about the challenging journey of cancer. Along with the picture, the actor conveyed, “Days when the treatment hits hard, and even the simplest things feel heavy.”

Dipika has opened up to her fans about her journey with cancer since her diagnosis in May. Her recent update comes more than two months after undergoing surgery as part of the treatment.

Dipika Kakar has been undergoing treatment for liver cancer

