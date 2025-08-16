Dipika Kakar opens up about the challenges of her liver cancer treatment

Actor Dipika Kakar had been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer in May. Taking to her instagram stories, Dipika shared a selfie recently and talked about the challenging journey of cancer. Along with the picture, the actor conveyed, “Days when the treatment hits hard, and even the simplest things feel heavy.”
Dipika has opened up to her fans about her journey with cancer since her diagnosis in May. Her recent update comes more than two months after undergoing surgery as part of the treatment.
Dipika Kakar recently shared a brief update on her liver cancer treatment. Following the cancer diagnosis in May, Dipika penned an emotional note addressing fans and well-wishers.
An excerpt from it read, “As you all are aware, the last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out it's a tennis ball-sized tumour in the liver, and then finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous) ... it has been one of the most difficult times we have seen, experienced!”
In June, Deepika underwent surgery as part of the treatment that lasted for 14 hours. Dipika’s husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, also an actor, clarified that despite there being no cancer cells in Dipika’s body post surgery, changes of recurrence persist since the tumour is “quite aggressive”.
Deepika has also been documenting her difficult journey on Youtube where she has opened up about health struggles. She has talked about the painful side-effects of the cancer treatment that she has been experiencing, including hairfall and skin rashes.
Quite naturally, the process is taking a toll on her mental health, but the actor has assured her fans that she is working towards keeping her spirits high during this very difficult time.
