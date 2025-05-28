Dipika Kakar diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer

Telly actress Dipika Kakar has revealed through an Instagram post that she has been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. The Sasural Simar Ka star had complained of a stomach ache earlier this month, and her husband and show's co-star Shoaib Ibrahim had shared on May 15 tat Dipika was diagnosed with a "tennis ball-sized" tumour in the liver and she would undergo more tests to check whether the tumour was cancerous.
In her latest social media post, Dipika opened up to fans and followers about her cancer diagnosis.
On Tuesday (May 28), Dipika shared a long note on Instagram, revealing her cancer diagnosis.
Dipika narrated the series of events, highlighting how a stomach ache changed the course of her life. She said she hopes to face adversity with positivity, and has asked her fans to Dipika asked fans to "keep her in prayers".
The post read, "As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out its a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then Finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous) ... it has been one of the most difficult time we have seen, experienced!"
"I am all positive and determined to face this and walk out stronger InshAllah! With my entire family being by my side and All the LOVE and PRAYERS pouring in from all of you I will sail through this too! IshaAllah. Keep me in your prayers! Lots of love. Dipika," she added.
Shoaib, who keeps sharing life updates with fans through his YouTube vlog, in a new post spoke about navigating tough times. He also opened up about their two-year-old son Ruhaan's reaction to the news about his mother's health. Dipika also joined Shoaib during the vlog session.
They captioned the video, "Toughest phase of our life | Keep dipi In yours Prayers."
Dipika Kakar was last seen on the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India, and the culinary reality series marked her comeback to television after 5 years.