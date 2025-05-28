Dipika Kakar diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer

Telly actress Dipika Kakar has revealed through an Instagram post that she has been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. The Sasural Simar Ka star had complained of a stomach ache earlier this month, and her husband and show's co-star Shoaib Ibrahim had shared on May 15 tat Dipika was diagnosed with a "tennis ball-sized" tumour in the liver and she would undergo more tests to check whether the tumour was cancerous.

In her latest social media post, Dipika opened up to fans and followers about her cancer diagnosis.

Dipika Kakar shares details of her cancer diagnosis