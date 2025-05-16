Dipika Kakar diagnosed with liver tumour, to undergo surgery soon

Television star Dipika Kakar has been diagnosed with a liver tumour, as her husband and fellow actor Shoaib Ibrahim shared in a heartfelt YouTube video titled "Need Your Prayers." The couple, known for their genuine connection with fans, opened up about this tough situation, asking for support during this difficult time.
Shoaib explained that Dipika had been dealing with ongoing stomach pain for several days. “Dipika isn’t feeling well. There’s a serious issue with her stomach,” he mentioned. Initially thought to be just acidity, her condition took a turn for the worse, leading them to seek medical advice and undergo tests. “Our doctor suggested we come back, and when we did, he recommended a CT scan, which revealed that Dipika has a tumour in the left lobe of her liver. It’s about the size of a tennis ball. We were completely shocked.”
Dipika has been admitted to the hospital for further evaluations, including tests to check if the tumour is cancerous. While most reports indicate it’s not malignant, the couple is waiting for final results later this week. Shoaib mentioned that Dipika will soon be hospitalised again for surgery to remove the tumour.
With emotion in his voice, Shoaib shared that Dipika’s primary worry is their young son, Ruhaan. “That was the first thing on Dipika’s mind… That’s why she started crying... Please keep us in your prayers.”
The couple, who first met on the set of Sasural Simar Ka and tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their son Ruhaan in 2023. Fans have flooded the comments with messages of support as the family prepares for the next steps in her treatment.