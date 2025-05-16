Dipika Kakar diagnosed with liver tumour, to undergo surgery soon

Dipika has been admitted to the hospital for further evaluations, including tests to check if the tumour is cancerous. While most reports indicate it’s not malignant, the couple is waiting for final results later this week. Shoaib mentioned that Dipika will soon be hospitalised again for surgery to remove the tumour.

With emotion in his voice, Shoaib shared that Dipika’s primary worry is their young son, Ruhaan. “That was the first thing on Dipika’s mind… That’s why she started crying... Please keep us in your prayers.”

The couple, who first met on the set of Sasural Simar Ka and tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their son Ruhaan in 2023. Fans have flooded the comments with messages of support as the family prepares for the next steps in her treatment.