Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner opened up about an unexpected role in a Hollywood breakup

Sophie says she was stunned. She didn’t even know who the man was. When the actress pointed him out, it was the same actor she had waved at earlier. According to Sophie, the couple ended their engagement that night. She laughed that she “didn’t realise a wave held such power.”

She refused to share names, saying it would land her in trouble.

Sophie has The Dreadful coming out with Kit Harington, her former Game of Thrones co-star. They play lovers, which made filming difficult. On the series, they had been siblings, and Turner admitted the kiss felt “vile.” She joked that the moment was worse than acting alongside cockroaches and mice in her latest release, Trust.