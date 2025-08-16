Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner opened up about an unexpected role in a Hollywood breakup

Sophie Turner has told a story that sounds too strange to be true. She says a wave across a party floor once ended a famous couple’s engagement. Sophie shared the memory on Late Night with Seth Meyers. It happened years ago at a Comic-Con afterparty in San Diego. The Game of Thrones actress was there with a childhood friend who spotted an actor she admired. Sophie's friend begged her to get his attention. Sophie says she gave a small wave, nothing more.
Later that night, things turned awkward. Sophie noticed a well-known actress staring at her. Wanting to say hello, she had walked over, but instead of a warm greeting, she was met with a sharp question: “Can you stop flirting with my fiancé?”
Sophie says she was stunned. She didn’t even know who the man was. When the actress pointed him out, it was the same actor she had waved at earlier. According to Sophie, the couple ended their engagement that night. She laughed that she “didn’t realise a wave held such power.”
She refused to share names, saying it would land her in trouble.
Sophie has The Dreadful coming out with Kit Harington, her former Game of Thrones co-star. They play lovers, which made filming difficult. On the series, they had been siblings, and Turner admitted the kiss felt “vile.” She joked that the moment was worse than acting alongside cockroaches and mice in her latest release, Trust.
Her personal life also drew attention. Sophie and Joe Jonas divorced in 2023 and share custody of their daughters, Willa and Delphine. She has since been linked to Peregrine “Perry” Pearson, a British aristocrat, though neither has spoken much about it.
The actress is known for being open in interviews, often sharing small details without much filter. This story may be her most unusual one yet. What started as a harmless wave for a friend became, if her account is right, the end of an A-list romance.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.