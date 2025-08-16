Universal denies Lucian Grainge link to Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss

Universal Music Group has denied claims that its CEO, Lucian Grainge, had any role in Kendrick Lamar’s diss track against Drake. Drake’s lawyers filed a motion saying Lucian should share his emails and records, arguing he was involved in promoting Not Like Us. The 2024 song targeted Drake with harsh lyrics and cover art that pictured his Toronto home marked with icons used for sex offenders. The track became a global hit and went viral on social media.
Drake, who has rejected the accusations in the lyrics, sued Universal in January. He claimed the label helped spread a song that pushed the false idea he is a paedophile, and that the release put him at risk of vigilante threats. Instead of suing Kendrick directly, Drake aimed his case at Universal, which owns Republic Records, his own label.
Universal dismissed the lawsuit as baseless and is now pushing back harder. In new filings, the company said Drake’s attempt to involve Lucian is unreasonable and amounts to harassment. Lawyers argued that the CEO does not review individual songs, covers or marketing plans, and could not have been tied to the rollout of Not Like Us.
Lucian also filed a statement saying he never heard the track before its release. The company’s lawyer Rollin A Ransom wrote that Drake’s claim “defies credulity”, adding that Lucian runs a multinational company and spends his time on broad strategy, not on vetting one rap record.
The filings pointed out that Drake had earlier agreed not to request Lucian’s records, and that any relevant documents would already exist within other Universal teams who actually handled the release. They accused Drake of targeting Lucian simply out of spite.
Universal also noted that diss tracks have long been part of rap culture, built on sharp insults and public sparring. The company argued that allowing Drake’s case to move forward would set a dangerous precedent and damage artistic freedom. In March, they said Drake “lost a rap battle that he provoked and willingly joined” and that suing over it undermines the nature of the genre itself. Drake has yet to respond to this latest filing. His representatives have been contacted, but for now, the case remains in court.
