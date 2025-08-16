Universal denies Lucian Grainge link to Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss

Universal Music Group has denied claims that its CEO, Lucian Grainge, had any role in Kendrick Lamar’s diss track against Drake. Drake’s lawyers filed a motion saying Lucian should share his emails and records, arguing he was involved in promoting Not Like Us. The 2024 song targeted Drake with harsh lyrics and cover art that pictured his Toronto home marked with icons used for sex offenders. The track became a global hit and went viral on social media.

Lucian Grainge distances himself from Drake–Kendrick row

Drake, who has rejected the accusations in the lyrics, sued Universal in January. He claimed the label helped spread a song that pushed the false idea he is a paedophile, and that the release put him at risk of vigilante threats. Instead of suing Kendrick directly, Drake aimed his case at Universal, which owns Republic Records, his own label.