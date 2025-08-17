Firing at Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram home, over 24 shots discharged

Recent media reports have confirmed that Elvish Yadav, who currently lives on the top floor of the building, was not present at the time of the attack. But his caretakers and family members were present inside the house; no injuries have been reported.

Elvish Yadav's father described this terrifying moment, "We were sleeping when the attackers came on a motorcycle and started firing. There were three masked men. One was sitting on the bike, while the other two stepped down and opened fire at the house. They fired around 25 to 30 rounds and fled the scene. Elvish did not receive any threats before the incident. He is currently out of the city for his work."

After the incident took place in the early morning, Gurugram Police along with the Crime Branch, immediately reached the spot. So far, they have collected forensic evidence and have begun scanning CCTV footage from the local houses. Officials have also confirmed that serious legal action is being initiated, and further investigation will take place once formal complaint is filed by the family of Elvish Yadav.