Jaideep Ahlawat steals the spotlight with bhangra at IFFM 2025

This is not the first time Jaideep has pulled off a dance that made people sit up. Back in April, he went viral for his performance to the Jewel Thief track Jaadu. That clip showed him in full swing, enjoying the music without worrying about polish. The Melbourne video feels like a continuation of that same energy, except this time the setting was more formal and the response even louder.

Fans have had a field day in the comments. Some admitted they barely noticed Malaika once Jaideep started moving. Others joked about his sudden entry and praised his spirit. A few went further, calling for more dance numbers in his films. The responses reflect something simple: people enjoy seeing a star let loose without pretence.

What made the moment work was not just skill but spontaneity. Jaideep did not overthink it. He was standing by, waiting, then suddenly jumped in. The steps came out clean and lively, not rehearsed. That kind of ease is hard to fake, and it is what made the crowd cheer for him. Beyond the dance floor, the festival also recognised Jaideep for his acting. He won the Best Actor award for his role as Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok Season 2.