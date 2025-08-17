Kanika Kapoor says singers don’t get paid in Bollywood

Kanika didn’t name anyone, but she hinted that even the most famous singers in the country face the same problem. Big hits do not bring royalties, and there is no publishing income either. Once a song is released, the money stops.

According to her, the only steady income comes from live shows. That too depends on a singer’s health and ability to perform. She pointed out there is no pension plan or support for artists when they can no longer tour. The gap between how audiences see singers and how the system treats them is striking. A song may play at weddings, clubs and parties across the country, but the person who sang it may have earned next to nothing from the recording itself.

Kanika’s words add to an old conversation in the industry. Music labels and producers keep the rights, while singers rely on concerts to survive. Independent music has opened a few new doors, but Bollywood playback remains stuck in the old pattern. Her remarks have made many fans pause. People often assume hit songs make stars rich. What Kanika reminded everyone is simple: in India, a playback singer’s career rests on live shows, not royalties. And once the shows stop, the money does too.