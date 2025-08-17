Lauren Sánchez Bezos shares a photo as son Evan goes to college

Lauren Sánchez Bezos had a quiet family moment amid a busy summer. On August 11 she shared a rare photo of her youngest son, Evan. She posted it after her wedding celebrations in Venice with Jeff Bezos. The image showed Evan from behind. He wore a green T-shirt and a dark grey cap, with silver chain bracelets on his wrist. He had shoulder-length hair.

Evan looked like he was putting together a small shelving unit in a dorm room. The photograph had soft morning light. The moment felt small and honest too. Friends and family sent brief messages after the post online. Comments used small emojis and short notes. Lauren did not reply to most messages.

Lauren Sánchez Bezos sees her son Evan start college

Lauren wrote a short note with the photo as she recalled years of early mornings, late night snacks and family dinners. She said the moment made her think of the start of his next chapter. She named three feelings; she felt proud, heartbroken and grateful. Evan turned 19. Lauren had him with her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell with whom she also has a daughter, Ella, who is 17. Her eldest son Nikko is 24. Nikko is from her past relationship with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez.