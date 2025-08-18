Heist films and Spider Man: Bella Ramsey shares future ambitions

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey would like to act in a heist movie alongside co-star Pedro Pascal and star as Spider Man. “I think maybe like a heist movie where we’re robbing a bank together,” Bella said of future collaborations with Pedro.

Bella Ramsey talks about her future ambitions

The British actor is best known for playing Ellie in the HBO post-apocalyptic series, The Last of Us, which is based on a video game. Pedro plays Joel, who is a father-figure to Ellie in the series.

The actor also spoke about how Pedro is as a co-star. “‘How is Pedro Pascal? Is he as nice as he seems?’ That’s mostly what people ask me, and the answer is, ‘Yes’,” she said of Pedro, who was most recently seen in Materialists and Fantastic Four: First Steps.