Preity Zinta shares glimpse of her Janmashtami celebration in the US

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has shared a few glimpses of her celebrating Janmashtami at the Valley Hindu Temple, calling it a heartwarming and fun experience with family, friends and community.

Preity Zinta celebrates Janmashtami in the US

Taking to Instagram, she shared a string of images from the temple and captioned the post, “Janmashtami celebrations at the Valley Hindu Temple was so heartwarming and so much fun. Friends, family, community & devotion. The kids were so excited and I loved every moment of it.”

She went on to thank the priest, his family and the temple for their warmth and hospitality. “A big thank you to Punditji, his beautiful family & everyone at the temple for indulging us & making us feel so welcome & loved. Here is a sneak peak folks. Jai Shree Krishna #radheradhe #ting,” Preity wrote.