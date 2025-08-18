Superman star Terence Stamp passes away at 87

Stamp also played major roles in films like Wall Street, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, The Adjustment Bureau, Valkyrie and Last Night in Soho, once again showcasing his ability to seamlessly move between genres.

Stamp was nominated for multiple awards over the course of his career, including BAFTA and Golden Globe recognition. He also worked with some of the most acclaimed directors in world cinema. His career combined mainstream success and roles that shook up the narratives people had of Stamp. He did what he did best: challenged expectations and pushed boundaries and he did it so well.

He was more than an actor, he was also known as a writer, publishing an autobiography that revealed his introspective side of a performer who was often cast in larger-than-life roles.

Stamp’s legacy lies not only in his brilliant portrayals of complex and misunderstood characters but also in the way he is able to reinvent himself across decades of ever-changing cinema. From his rise in the 1960s to his later rebirth in cult classics and blockbusters, he remains one of Britain’s most distinctive and enduring screen icons.