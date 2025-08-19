Aryan Khan gets shoutout from rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi for The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Aryan Khan’s rumoured girlfriend, Brazilian actor-model Larissa Bonesi, took to Instagram to praise his directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which will soon arrive on Netflix India.
Aryan Khan’s alleged girlfriend praises The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Fuelling speculations of their relationship, she shared the first glimpse of the show on her Instagram stories and showered words of praise. Larissa wrote on the story, “Unstoppable, unmatched and truly world’s #1. Proud is an understatement.”
For the unversed, Larissa has been spotted with Aryan Khan at several events around Mumbai. On the professional front, she has been seen in the 2013 Bollywood film, Go Goa Gone and has also featured in the popular song, Subah Hone Na De, from Desi Boyz (2011). Besides, she has appeared in Telugu films such as Thikka (2016), Rocket Raja (2017) and Next Enti? (2018).
Speaking of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the teaser of the show begins as the iconic violin tune from Mohabbatein plays in background, and we hear the dialogue: “ek ladki thi deewani si,”. Aryan Khan then comes into the scene, giving a very dark twist to the classic boy meets girl love story. In his version, the girl is run over by a truck. In this quirky introduction to his “crazy” show, Aryan says that, “I am here to toast and roast.”
Written and created by Aryan Khan along with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood features a stellar cast. The show, which will be all about Bollywood will see actors like Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Manish Chaudhuri, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor. The series preview is set to drop on August 20.