Aryan Khan gets shoutout from rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi for The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Aryan Khan’s rumoured girlfriend, Brazilian actor-model Larissa Bonesi, took to Instagram to praise his directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which will soon arrive on Netflix India.

Fuelling speculations of their relationship, she shared the first glimpse of the show on her Instagram stories and showered words of praise. Larissa wrote on the story, “Unstoppable, unmatched and truly world’s #1. Proud is an understatement.”

For the unversed, Larissa has been spotted with Aryan Khan at several events around Mumbai. On the professional front, she has been seen in the 2013 Bollywood film, Go Goa Gone and has also featured in the popular song, Subah Hone Na De, from Desi Boyz (2011). Besides, she has appeared in Telugu films such as Thikka (2016), Rocket Raja (2017) and Next Enti? (2018).