Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thama drops teaser

The director, Aditya Sarpotdar, has stated that Thama is a departure from the horror-comedy genre of the Maddock Supernatural Universe. Instead, it is a romantic film with supernatural elements and a comedic theme, described as a bloody love story. The film is set in two different timelines: the present day and the ancient Vijayanagara Empire. Ayushmann Khurrana plays a historian who unearths secrets about Indian vampire folklore. Varun Dhawan is also confirmed to have a cameo, reprising his role from Bhediya.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan is the most celebrated element so far. His look as the 'King of Darkness' is being praised for its intensity and is seen as a strong addition to the Maddock Supernatural Universe's list of formidable villains. Fans are excited to see him in such a dark, powerful role. Ayushmann Khurrana's first look as Alok, the last hope of humanity, is also generating buzz for his serious and intense demeanor, a departure from some of his recent roles.