Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thama drops teaser

Maddock Films has announced a new film, Thama, which is an addition to their successful horror-comedy universe. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok, Rashmika Mandanna as Tadaka, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the main antagonist Yakshasan and Paresh Rawal, this film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is scheduled to release in cinemas for Diwali 2025. This release follows the announcement of the film on the one-year anniversary of Stree 2 and is part of Maddock Films' ambitious plan for their cinematic universe, which includes sequels to Bhediya and Stree as well as new films like Shakti Shalini. Check out the teaser.
The director, Aditya Sarpotdar, has stated that Thama is a departure from the horror-comedy genre of the Maddock Supernatural Universe. Instead, it is a romantic film with supernatural elements and a comedic theme, described as a bloody love story. The film is set in two different timelines: the present day and the ancient Vijayanagara Empire. Ayushmann Khurrana plays a historian who unearths secrets about Indian vampire folklore. Varun Dhawan is also confirmed to have a cameo, reprising his role from Bhediya.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan is the most celebrated element so far. His look as the 'King of Darkness' is being praised for its intensity and is seen as a strong addition to the Maddock Supernatural Universe's list of formidable villains. Fans are excited to see him in such a dark, powerful role. Ayushmann Khurrana's first look as Alok, the last hope of humanity, is also generating buzz for his serious and intense demeanor, a departure from some of his recent roles.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.