Why Fahadh Faasil turned down a Hollywood offer from Alejandro González Iñárritu

Fahadh Faasil recently revealed he said no to an offer from Oscar-winning Hollywood filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu, the director of The Revenant, Birdman and Amores Perros. The offer had come a few years ago, when Alejandro reached out to him over a video call. Fahadh was told he could be part of a Hollywood film. But there was one condition. His accent had to change. For that, the director wanted him to stay in the United States for four months of training. There would be no payment during this time.

Fahadh Faasil on the Hollywood role he refused

Fahadh apparently thought about it and decided against it because he did not feel the need to change his natural accent for a role. Many actors may have accepted the condition, but he chose not to and looking back, he does not regret the decision. In a recent interview, Fahadh explained his view. He said that the Malayalam movie industry has given him everything, it is where he found his voice, and where he is still growing. For him, the idea of searching for success outside Kerala does not hold much appeal.