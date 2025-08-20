Ishaan Khatter joins a MAJOR luxury house for its Fall/Winter 2025 campaign

BOSS has unveiled Indian actor and dancer Ishaan Khatter as one of the faces of its Fall/Winter 2025 'Be the Next BOSS' campaign. It is a global celebration of rising stars who are breaking boundaries and carving their own paths.
After a successful Bollywood stint, Ishaan made quite an impression in his Hollywood debut as well, and is getting noticed for all the right reasons across the globe. He is fresh off the success of Homebound, a critically acclaimed film that made waves at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. The rising star perfectly embodies the individuality, energy, and ambition which is at the heart of the BOSS ethos.
From his early days honing his craft to his emergence as a globally recognised actor, Ishaan’s journey speaks to a deep dedication to growth, storytelling, and creative exploration. He has the charisma, and drive, which makes him a natural fit for a campaign that’s all about rewriting the rules.
He’s joined by a dynamic line-up of global game-changers across film, music, fashion, and sport: English actor and soon-to-be DC superhero Aaron Pierre, K-pop sensation and Seventeen frontman S.COUPS, top-ranked tennis star Taylor Fritz, and fashion’s rising muse Amelia Gray. Together, they represent a new generation of talent reshaping their industries — and what it means to be a BOSS today.
The campaign film follows Ishaan on a representative journey through a tunnel toward light — a visual metaphor for goal, changes, and purpose. It is shot in an intimate, cinematic style, and you will find Ishaan in layered, rich textures and earthy tones from the Fall/Winter 2025 collection — effortlessly embodying elegance with edge.
Speaking about the campaign, Ishaan shares: “It’s about staying true to yourself, pushing boundaries, and constantly striving to grow. For me, it’s not just about success — it’s about the journey, and the stories we create along the way.”
With Ishaan leading the charge, the BOSS Fall/Winter 2025 campaign is a bold tribute to authenticity, ambition, and the power of owning your narrative.
