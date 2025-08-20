Ishaan Khatter joins a MAJOR luxury house for its Fall/Winter 2025 campaign

From his early days honing his craft to his emergence as a globally recognised actor, Ishaan’s journey speaks to a deep dedication to growth, storytelling, and creative exploration. He has the charisma, and drive, which makes him a natural fit for a campaign that’s all about rewriting the rules.

He’s joined by a dynamic line-up of global game-changers across film, music, fashion, and sport: English actor and soon-to-be DC superhero Aaron Pierre, K-pop sensation and Seventeen frontman S.COUPS, top-ranked tennis star Taylor Fritz, and fashion’s rising muse Amelia Gray. Together, they represent a new generation of talent reshaping their industries — and what it means to be a BOSS today.

The campaign film follows Ishaan on a representative journey through a tunnel toward light — a visual metaphor for goal, changes, and purpose. It is shot in an intimate, cinematic style, and you will find Ishaan in layered, rich textures and earthy tones from the Fall/Winter 2025 collection — effortlessly embodying elegance with edge.

Speaking about the campaign, Ishaan shares: “It’s about staying true to yourself, pushing boundaries, and constantly striving to grow. For me, it’s not just about success — it’s about the journey, and the stories we create along the way.”

With Ishaan leading the charge, the BOSS Fall/Winter 2025 campaign is a bold tribute to authenticity, ambition, and the power of owning your narrative.

