Lisa Ray: Be the CEO of your own health

Actress, author, speaker, and cancer survivor Lisa Ray needs no introduction. From her screen presence in Kasoor and The World Unseen to her recent role in the web series Four More Shots Please!, she has carved a lasting place in cinema. Beyond films, her journey of battling cancer and emerging as a voice of strength has made her an inspiration to many. At the recent FICCI FLO session titled Many Lives of Lisa Ray, she reflected on life, resilience, and empowerment.