BLACKPINK Jennie’s viral Ibiza clip sparks talk amid record-breaking streams

Jennie from Blackpink is having quite a year. Her latest single Like JENNIE has broken records on YouTube Music, yet a short clip from Ibiza is what many people are talking about this week. Like JENNIE crossed 500 million plays on YouTube Music. That total arrived before many other big releases this year. The number put Jennie near the top of streaming lists for 2025. Her fans welcomed the news with messages online and on social media. The streaming milestone gave her career fresh momentum outside group work.

Jennie’s Ibiza moment goes viral as her song Like JENNIE rules YouTube

But not all the attention has been about the numbers. At a recent show in Ibiza, Jennie joined Diplo on stage for a surprise moment. The DJ introduced her and the lights moved. She stepped on stage. The crowd did not erupt. A short clip from the moment went online and spread quickly. People watched the same few seconds again and again. Many posted reactions that mixed concern and humour.