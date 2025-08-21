BLACKPINK Jennie’s viral Ibiza clip sparks talk amid record-breaking streams

Jennie from Blackpink is having quite a year. Her latest single Like JENNIE has broken records on YouTube Music, yet a short clip from Ibiza is what many people are talking about this week. Like JENNIE crossed 500 million plays on YouTube Music. That total arrived before many other big releases this year. The number put Jennie near the top of streaming lists for 2025. Her fans welcomed the news with messages online and on social media. The streaming milestone gave her career fresh momentum outside group work.
But not all the attention has been about the numbers. At a recent show in Ibiza, Jennie joined Diplo on stage for a surprise moment. The DJ introduced her and the lights moved. She stepped on stage. The crowd did not erupt. A short clip from the moment went online and spread quickly. People watched the same few seconds again and again. Many posted reactions that mixed concern and humour.
The clip has led to plenty of comments online. Some fans poked fun at the lukewarm welcome. One joked that her millions of monthly listeners must have been “hiding in the crowd.” Another noted the crowd’s energy matched Jennie’s famously laid-back stage style. The reactions have kept the video circulating, even as her streaming success continues to make headlines.
What this shows is an interesting contrast. Online, Jennie has global reach and unmatched numbers. In certain live settings, the atmosphere can be unpredictable. Ibiza crowds are known to be hard to impress, and this might be another example.
Still, it is difficult to deny how powerful her influence is. Jennie has carved her own space outside Blackpink, and her fanbase remains loyal through every high and low. A muted audience at one event hardly changes the fact that she is one of the most-streamed artists of the year. For Jennie, the Ibiza moment may be a small footnote compared to the global success of Like JENNIE. The numbers speak loudly, even when the crowd does not.
