TXT’s Taehyun opens up about harsh trainee days at BTS’s label

The K-pop industry can be extremely competitive; newbies are often treated harshly when they're still in their trainee years, trying their best to get their foot in the door. Even TXT leader Soobin recollected how intense those trainee years were in a now-viral clip from a Weverse livestream. He revealed that both he and his bandmate Taehyun were subjected to physical punishments while learning choreography that shocked fans.

TXT leader Soobin and bandmate Taehyun were hit in their early days if they failed to perform dances well

Soobin recalled an incident where he was asked to learn a choreography as fast as he could along with Taehyun, but they couldn't perform well to it because they were still relatively new to dancing and were quite young.

"This was when me and Taehyun had just been dancing for a week or two we were both extremely young kids, 8th and 10th graders who couldn’t even stretch our arms out properly…the seventeen hyungs do really hard choreographies, right? And they suddenly asked us to dance to this song and it’s not even like the teacher taught us the choreography, they told us to learn it ourselves by watching the video so me and Taehyun watched the video at 0.5x to learn the choreography and it seemed reallllly tough, so it was a given that we wouldn’t be able to dance well to it.”

"We…Me and Taehyun got hit a little less…we were really bad but there were a few people who were worse than us," he said.

Soobin added, “(Sighs) Taehyun ended up saying it but we did get hit back then…we got hit while we learnt it…”