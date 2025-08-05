BTS agency HYBE headquarters raided amid fraud trading probe

Among all the criminal controversy, HYBE's founder and criminal chairman Bang Si-hyuk has been behind the whole mastermind. He and the other three executives have been accused of manipulating early investment of the company around 2020 Initial Public Offering (IPO). Authorities have claimed that the founder of HYBE have misled pre-IPO investors into selling their shares to investment firm which is secretly linked to him. Later these shares were sold in massive profit once HYBE went public.

Investigators have done their probe and estimated the illegal profits could range from 200 billion won (approx $146 million) to nearly 400 billion won (around $290 million). These accusations are massive, and it could lead to significant damage to the company's reputation if proven right by the authorities. It can also lead to severe company's damage of reputation and raise questions about South Korea's governance in the entertainment sector.

Netizens reactions to this controversy: