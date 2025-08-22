Gippy Grewal heartbroken after 'father figure' Jaswinder Bhalla's death

Indian actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla's passing has led to an outpouring of tributes and support from fellow actors, the latest from Gippy Grewal who saw him as a "father" figure and "mentor."

Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin share heartbreak after Jaswinder Bhalla's death

On X as well as via an Instagram post, Gippy wrote: "It’s very hard to believe. I’m in shock. He was like a father, mentor, and the talented actor to us in the whole industry, creating memories and enjoying moments like family. Our bond was very strong."

Jaswinder passed away at the age of 65.

"This is the worst news. May he rest in peace. All my strength to the family. His legacy will live on through his work, and his impact on our lives will never be forgotten. I’ll cherish the memories we shared and the lessons he taught me. You will always be in my heart Jaswinder Bhalla Bhaji," he added.

Actor Jasmin Bhasin who reshared his post on her story, commented “Oh my god.”

“Waking up to the news of sad demise of Bhalla sir breaks my heart. I was lucky to work with you sir will miss your energy, your love for your craft I am sure you'll be lighting up the heaven now with your positivity and love,” she wrote on her story.

"He has done Punjabi cinema's biggest film, Carry on Jatta. There are so many films on the cards. he has done his last two films with us -- Carry on Jattiye which is yet to release; and Shinda Shinda No Papa," added Gippy Grewal in his PTI interview.

After that, he suffered an attack due to which he was in poor health. He was getting better now, improving every day. There was a time after his attack when he had stopped responding, but now he was responding to everything. He only asked me to work on Carry on Jatta 4, said we should focus on it now."