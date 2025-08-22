Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda seen arguing in viral video from Kapil Sharma show sets

In a viral video, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, who have worked together for years with Kapil Sharma, were seen getting into an argument on the Great Indian Kapil show sets. However, it is not known if it was real or just a PR stunt.

In the clip, Kiku is seen telling Krushna," Timepass kar raha hu?" (Are you wasting your time?)

Krushna says, "Toh phir thik hai, aap karlo. Main jata hu yaha se."

(Okay you do it. I'll leave the place.)

"Baat yeh hai ke mujhe bulaya hai toh main apna khatam kar lon apehle," Kiku says. (The thing is I was called in, so let me finish mine first.)

Krushna then says, “I love you and respect you, I don’t want to raise my voice."

“Raise voice ka baat nahi hai, aap isko galat tarike se leke jaa rahe hai," Kiku says. (This is not about raising my voice, you're taking this the wrong way.)

Several commented to the clip.

"I can still hear them talking. Increase the music volume more please," said one.

"Don’t worry waise bh kuch khas comedy nhi ho rhi inse aajkal," said another. (They're not being able to 'do comedy' these days.)

