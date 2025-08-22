Suniel Shetty wishes wife Mana on her 60th birthday with a beautiful video

Mana Shetty has built her own identity as well, beyond being Suniel Shetty’s wife. She has been involved in several philanthropic initiatives and also manages her real estate business. The couple are proud parents to two children, son Ahaan Shetty and daughter Athiya Shetty. While Ahaan made his Bollywood debut with Tadap in 2021, Athiya has acted in films like Hero and Motichoor Chaknachoor. Athiya is married to cricketer KL Rahul.

Suniel Shetty, who often describes his wife as his biggest strength, continues to share glimpses of their life together on social media. His latest birthday wish for her not only highlighted their journey from teenage years to senior milestones, but also showcased the enduring companionship between the two. Fans and celebrities alike flooded the Comment section with love and wishes for Mana Shetty, praising the couple for setting an example of commitment togetherness in the industry.