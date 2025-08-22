'Always been drawn to the darker side of storytelling,' says Indra filmmaker Sabarish Nanda

For a debut film, we tell him that Indra delves into an unconventional territory, but Sabarish says the choice was intentional. “I’ve always been drawn to filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Ram Gopal Varma, and David Fincher. I love their films. Their exploration of darkness and complexity inspired me. Take Ugly, for example! It’s a simple story made haunting by its treatment. That’s the kind of storytelling I’m passionate about. This genre reflects my sensibilities and the kind of filmmaker I want to be. I believe Indra will help establish my identity as a director.”

Before stepping into feature films, Sabarish had already started exploring filmmaking with his own camera. He shot amateur short films, including one titled Express to Impress, which he fondly remembers despite its rough edges. “I didn’t publish them, but I kept learning. Eventually, I made a couple of shorts that gave me the confidence to move forward.”

After meeting director Sarjun, Sabarish Nanda’s journey in cinema truly began. “I started learning films by working with him as an assistant director,” he recalls. That hands-on experience shaped his foundation in filmmaking. “Over time, I also got the opportunity to work on shows for platforms like Zee5 and Netflix, including Navarasa. Those experiences helped me understand the production side of the industry. I learned a lot about budgeting, cost-cutting, and the technicalities involved in production. When you're on the producer’s side, every rupee matters. That phase gave me a well-rounded perspective.”

After gathering that experience, he began pitching Indra. “It’s been a couple of years since I started taking Indra around,” he says. Now, with the film finally released in theatres, it's a surreal moment. When asked how it feels to see his film on the big screen, Sabarish says, “Just last week, I had the chance to meet Anurag Kashyap, someone I’ve long admired. I told him how anxious I was feeling about the film’s release, about the reviews, the box office, everything. He told me, ‘Don’t be anxious. Reviews and collections aren’t what define a filmmaker. Just keep turning your head forward.’” That advice struck a chord.”

