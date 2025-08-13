Sharat Sonu on Mandala Murders, OTT breakthroughs, and his journey from Bihar to Bollywood
From his impactful performances in Kaagaz, Super 30, Zombivli, and Bahut Hua Sammaan to his recent turn as SHO Pramod in Netflix’s Mandala Murders, actor Sharat Sonu continues to showcase his range with his diverse repertoire.
Set in the fictional town of Charandaspur, Uttar Pradesh, the gripping crime drama, helmed by Gopi Puthran, features Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, Raghubir Yadav, and Shriya Pilgaonkar with Sharat adding a surprising dose of humour in the middle of the mayhem. Excerpts from a chat with Sharat Sonu.
How did you become part of Mandala Murders? What drew you to the project?
I was first called in for an audition. After that, I got shortlisted, had a video call, which was followed by a meeting with the directors. Everything clicked, and I was finalised for the role of Pramod. What drew me to the character was the humour, a rare lightness in an otherwise intense and dark narrative. In a world full of tension, Pramod brings the much-needed relief. I have always believed the most memorable characters are often the quiet game-changers as they tend to shift the mood, leave a mark, and exit without much noise. That contrast really appealed to me.
Injecting humour into a dark series can be challenging. How did you prepare for the role?
That balance was key. Humour, especially in a serious setting, can easily go overboard. Gopi sir and I spent a lot of time in workshops to keep Pramod’s tone grounded. I never approached him as someone trying to be funny. I let the situations speak and the humour came from honesty. The trick was to trust the scene, the writing, and the co-actors. When you’re present in the moment, the right tone emerges naturally.
Tell us about your experience working with Vaani Kapoor and Vaibhav Raj Gupta.
Both are incredibly talented and down-to-earth. From the very beginning, there was a sense of ease and openness. That kind of comfort really helps and it allows you to take creative risks and be fully present in a scene. Vaani and Vaibhav created a safe, collaborative space, and that’s invaluable for any actor.
Your journey from Bihar to Bombay sounds like quite an adventure. Can you share some highlights from your journey?
I was in Patna during high school, actively doing theatre. Someone told me about an audition in Ranchi. I went, got selected, and was called to Mumbai, only to find that the person who called me had disappeared. It turned out to be a scam. This was back in July 2003. I was heartbroken but refused to return to my village. I stayed back, hustled, took whatever work I could find. My first break came in 2006 with Anwar. Since then, every project has added a new chapter to my story. Mumbai taught me that talent alone isn’t enough. You need resilience, patience, and an unwavering belief in yourself.
You have dabbled in multiple languages. What inspired you to experiment with languages?
Every language comes with its own cultural flavour, rhythm, and emotional texture. While working in your native tongue feels comfortable, stepping into another language forces you to adapt and grow. For instance, in the Marathi film Zombivli, I had to speak fluent Marathi. It wasn’t easy, but it stretched me as an actor and gave me a new perspective. I’ve always admired actors who move fluidly across languages. I want to keep exploring and expanding that way.
How do you feel OTT platforms have changed the landscape for actors today?
OTT has revolutionised the industry. It’s no longer about who looks like a hero, it’s about who can bring a character to life. Casting today is driven by story, not image. That’s a game-changer, especially for actors like me. OTT platforms have created space for authentic performances, layered characters, and fresh faces. It’s given me some of the most meaningful roles of my career, with Mandala Murders being one of them.
Do you have a dream role?
I’m fascinated by characters that straddle light and dark, someone with a twisted sense of humour, who’s both charming and dangerous. That blend of unpredictability excites me. The beauty of acting is you get to live many lives; you can be a hero, a villain, or something deliciously in-between. I’m drawn to roles that have layers, contradictions, and complexity.
And finally, what are your upcoming projects?
There’s a web series called Hajamat for Jio, and four films in the pipeline. Three are already shot, and one begins in September. I can’t reveal the titles yet, but each project is vastly different. I crave that variety; roles that challenge me, surprise me, and remind me why I love this craft.
