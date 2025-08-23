4 celebrities who chose adoption and changed lives

Adoption is often a life-changing journey for both parents and children. A child’s quality of life can be deeply transformed by the love and care of their parents. Many celebrities around the world have opened their hearts and homes through adoption, providing their children with the best possible lives.
Sunny Leone has openly shared her journey with adoption, inspiring many with her heartfelt story. Sunny and Daniel welcomed their baby daughter Nisha from an orphanage in 2016. Later they had their two boys through surrogacy. The actress often highlights how adoption has enriched their family, showing that family is built on love, not just genetics.
In a recent update, the Stranger Things star, Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi welcomed their first child through adoption. Sharing this marvelous heart-warming moment, she wrote on her Instagram, "This summer, we welcomed out sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy". She had dreamed of becoming a mom for as long as she could remember and that dream became a beautiful reality through adoption.
Sushmita Sen is widely admired for her decision to adopt, and her love for her children shines through in the way she cares for them. At just 25, the actress adopted her first child, Alisah, after a long and challenging legal battle. In 2010, she welcomed her second daughter, Renee, into the family. Raising both as a single mother, she’s not only been a devoted caregiver but also a strong role model, showing that love, strength, and resilience define parenthood.
The Oscar-winning actress embraced motherhood through adoption, welcoming her son Louis in 2010. Five years later, in 2015, she expanded her beautiful family by adopting her daughter Laila. Sandra has often shared in interviews how profoundly her children have transformed her life and reshaped her perspective on the world. She has also advocated for adoption awareness and spoke how life-changing it can be.
