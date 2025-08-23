4 celebrities who chose adoption and changed lives

The Oscar-winning actress embraced motherhood through adoption, welcoming her son Louis in 2010. Five years later, in 2015, she expanded her beautiful family by adopting her daughter Laila. Sandra has often shared in interviews how profoundly her children have transformed her life and reshaped her perspective on the world. She has also advocated for adoption awareness and spoke how life-changing it can be.

