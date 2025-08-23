4 celebrities who chose adoption and changed lives

From legal battles to life-changing connections, these celebrities through adoptions have shown that true love can surpass blood bonds
4 celebrities who chose adoption and changed livesPexel

Adoption is often a life-changing journey for both parents and children. A child’s quality of life can be deeply transformed by the love and care of their parents. Many celebrities around the world have opened their hearts and homes through adoption, providing their children with the best possible lives.

Here are 4 celebrities who have embraced adoption and made a difference for their little ones

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber adopted Nisha
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber brought home Nisha (in yellow) in 2016

Sunny Leone has openly shared her journey with adoption, inspiring many with her heartfelt story. Sunny and Daniel welcomed their baby daughter Nisha from an orphanage in 2016. Later they had their two boys through surrogacy. The actress often highlights how adoption has enriched their family, showing that family is built on love, not just genetics.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

In a recent update, the Stranger Things star, Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi welcomed their first child through adoption. Sharing this marvelous heart-warming moment, she wrote on her Instagram, "This summer, we welcomed out sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy". She had dreamed of becoming a mom for as long as she could remember and that dream became a beautiful reality through adoption.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen and her adopted kids
Sushmita Sen and her daughters

Sushmita Sen is widely admired for her decision to adopt, and her love for her children shines through in the way she cares for them. At just 25, the actress adopted her first child, Alisah, after a long and challenging legal battle. In 2010, she welcomed her second daughter, Renee, into the family. Raising both as a single mother, she’s not only been a devoted caregiver but also a strong role model, showing that love, strength, and resilience define parenthood.

Sandra Bullocks

Sandra Bullocks and her adopted kids
Sandra Bullocks with Louis

The Oscar-winning actress embraced motherhood through adoption, welcoming her son Louis in 2010. Five years later, in 2015, she expanded her beautiful family by adopting her daughter Laila. Sandra has often shared in interviews how profoundly her children have transformed her life and reshaped her perspective on the world. She has also advocated for adoption awareness and spoke how life-changing it can be.

