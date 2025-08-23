Bigg Boss 12 fame Saba Khan ties the knot with Jodhpur businessman Waseem Nawab

Bigg Boss 12 star Saba Khan marries businessman Waseem Nawab in an intimate ceremony in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Saba Khan posted pictures of her wedding with Waseem, where she looked radiant in a rich vibrant bridal red fit and Waseem was wearing a golden sherwani paired with a maroon turban.

Bigg Boss 12 star Saba Khan marries Jodhpur businessman Waseem Nawab

“Alhamdulillah, some blessings are embraced in quiet until the heart feels ready. Today, with gratitude and faith, I share my Nikah journey with you all. The girl you supported, cheered for, and loved in Bigg Boss has now stepped into a new chapter of life. Looking forward to your blessings and prayers as I begin this sacred journey of Nikah. Love, Saba," she wrote on her Instagram post.

Saba and her sister Somi Khan had entered Bigg Boss 12 together as part of the “Vichitra Jodi” concept. However, the winner of the 12th season was Dipika Kakar.

"My beautiful bride. Wishing you all the happiness in the world always and Jiju, welcome officially to the family. You both look made for each other.” Somi Khan wrote in comments.

"Mashallah Bohot Bohot mubarak Saba. Allah khub khushiyan dikhae tumhe," said one comment and other congratulatory messages also poured in.