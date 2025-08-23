Here's why Malaika Arora reveals why she eats in a katori

Fitness queen Malaika Arora has recently revealed the reason behind not eating on a plate. The actress chooses to keep her portions under control by eating in katoris. She also avoids eating restrictively.

Malaika Arora believes in portion control and having a "little bit of everything"

On Soha's podcast, Malaika said, "You have to have a little bit of everything. I truly believe in portion control; that is something I really do. I've done this my entire life, actually…I rarely eat on a plate. I always eat in a katori (bowl) because that is the portion size that I should eat. I mean, you could have three meals a day or four meals a day, but I'll only eat that in a katori.”

The actress does not eat restrictively; she just keeps a check on the quantity. Moreover, she fasts intermittently and finishes her last meal of the day before 7pm.

She also added that completely letting go of carbs can deplete you of energy. Malaika stressed that avoiding carbs only leads to issues like hair loss, faintness and loss of energy. It's better to have everything, but in smaller portions.

Speaking about the bowl size, Malaika suggested choosing one that's reasonably sized rather than something tiny, like a baby bowl.