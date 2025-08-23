"I didn’t understand her": Star Wars actor Katee Sackhoff on her character in The Mandalorian

Star Wars actor, Katee Sackhoff said that she had a very difficult time understanding her character in the series, The Mandalorian. The actor played warrior princess, Bo-Katan Kryze in the live-action series. She had previously voiced the same character in its animated form in the series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
Talking about the struggle she faced with the character, Katee Sackhoff said, "I lost all of my confidence after Mandalorian, all of it".
Actor Katee Sackoff suffered a loss of confidence for playing Bo-Katan in the series, The Mandalorian. The actor failed to relate to the character, making it difficult for her to understand her.
Katee said, "Bo-Katan is nowhere near who I am as a human being. Her life, what she wants, I didn’t understand her. As much as I understood her, I never felt her in my stomach. I never identified with her. I didn’t know how to find her."
Interestingly, she had voiced the same character during her almost a decade long tryst with Star Wars: The Clone Wars as well as Star Wars: Rebels and Tales of the Empire, where she was the voice actor for a few episodes.
Despite playing the character since 2022, Katee Sackhoff shared that the experience had broken her. "It just broke me, where I started doubting everything about myself. I'm not a strong auditioner on tape, and I was having to put myself on tape. I wasn't booking anything. And for three years, I basically didn't work. And it just destroyed my confidence", the actor continued in an heartbreaking revelation.
The Mandalorian and Grogu is the next instalment in the Star Wars franchise. However, there is no news whether Katee Sackhoff will return as Bo-Katan in the movie or not.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.