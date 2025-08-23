"I didn’t understand her": Star Wars actor Katee Sackhoff on her character in The Mandalorian

Star Wars actor, Katee Sackhoff said that she had a very difficult time understanding her character in the series, The Mandalorian. The actor played warrior princess, Bo-Katan Kryze in the live-action series. She had previously voiced the same character in its animated form in the series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Talking about the struggle she faced with the character, Katee Sackhoff said, "I lost all of my confidence after Mandalorian, all of it".

Katee Sackoff opens up about the challenges of playing Bo-Katan in The Mandalorian

Katee said, "Bo-Katan is nowhere near who I am as a human being. Her life, what she wants, I didn’t understand her. As much as I understood her, I never felt her in my stomach. I never identified with her. I didn’t know how to find her."