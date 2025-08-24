Garry Kasparov downplays Gukesh’s world title: ‘You can hardly call him the best'

Speaking on the sidelines of the Sinquefield Cup, Garry Kasparov acknowledged Gukesh’s victory but drew a clear line when comparing him to past champions. “Gukesh won fair and square, but you can hardly call him the strongest player in the world,” said the former world champion. He further said, “I don’t want to sound offensive, but I think Magnus ended the era of classical world champions.”

Garry Kasparov stressed that the teenager’s crown lacks the same weight as his own or that of Carlsen. “Gukesh’s world championship title is very different,” he said. Pointing to recent performances, he added, “It’s still clear that Magnus is the strongest, and Gukesh is yet to prove his superiority over others. Even players of his age category. The round 1 game against Praggnanandhaa at the Sinquefield Cup was very unimpressive.”

At the same time, Kasparov acknowledged the legitimacy of the tournament outcome. “The rules are the rules and the games are the games,” he remarked. “I’m sure there will be more excitement in the Candidates and the next world championship match. But I apologise. I have to apologise time and again. This is not exactly the title that I had or Karpov had or Fischer had or Magnus had,” he said.