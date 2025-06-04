Gukesh Dommaraju’s coach Grzegorz Gajewski breaks down the key elements of his success

Coach Grzegorz Gajewski believes these results are no fluke. “He fights and fights and fights no matter how bad the positions are,” he told Indian media in Stavanger, pointing to the teen’s stamina and commitment under pressure. “When you’re in such trouble (as in the game against Carlsen) and you keep fighting and you get rewarded for it, you have even more faith that it makes sense to keep fighting.”

At the heart of Gukesh’s resurgence, the Polish coach says, lies a ferocious blend of calculative depth and emotional discipline. “Simply put, Gukesh has extraordinary calculation abilities, which, combined with his fighting spirit, help him defend so many positions.”