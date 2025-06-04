IPL 2025 prize money: What did Royal Challengers Bengaluru win after lifting their maiden trophy?

Along with the historic win came a whopping INR 20 crore in prize money. Punjab Kings, who fought valiantly and kept the contest alive till the final over, took home INR 12.5 crore as the runners-up.

This cash prize highlights just how much the IPL has evolved since its first season in 2008, when the champions walked away with INR 4.8 crore. With each new season, the league's financial stakes have skyrocketed.

RCB scored 190/9, while PBKS could only muster 184/7 in their 20 overs. The final showcased the IPL's signature drama and excitement, wrapping up the 2025 season with electrifying performances and hefty paychecks.