IPL 2025 prize money: What did Royal Challengers Bengaluru win after lifting their maiden trophy?

After 17 long seasons, Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally found their moment in the spotlight. On Tuesday night at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, RCB triumphed over Punjab Kings in a thrilling match to claim their very first IPL title.
Along with the historic win came a whopping INR 20 crore in prize money. Punjab Kings, who fought valiantly and kept the contest alive till the final over, took home INR 12.5 crore as the runners-up.
This cash prize highlights just how much the IPL has evolved since its first season in 2008, when the champions walked away with INR 4.8 crore. With each new season, the league's financial stakes have skyrocketed.
RCB scored 190/9, while PBKS could only muster 184/7 in their 20 overs. The final showcased the IPL's signature drama and excitement, wrapping up the 2025 season with electrifying performances and hefty paychecks.
This year’s other prize winners included:
Orange Cap: Sai Sudarshan (759 runs, INR 10 lakh)
Purple Cap: Prasidh Krishna (25 wickets, INR 10 lakh)
Emerging Player: Sai Sudarshan (INR 20 lakh)
Most Valuable Player: Suryakumar Yadav (INR 10 lakh)
Super Striker (Most Sixes): Nicholas Pooran (INR 10 lakh)
The total prize pool was also shared with the third-placed Mumbai Indians (INR 7 crore) and fourth-placed Gujarat Titans (INR 6.5 crore). Chennai Super Kings took home the Fair Play Award, while Kamindu Mendis snagged the Perfect Catch of the Season.
As Virat Kohli and his team lifted the trophy that had eluded them for so long, RCB fans finally got their fairy-tale ending—complete with a hefty cheque and a long-awaited title.