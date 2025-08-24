Malcolm McDowell admits he’s “not a fan” of Lily Collins’ Emily in Paris

“To be honest with you, it's not my kind of thing, and Lily knows that,” McDowell revealed in an interview. His honesty reflects his preference for different kinds of storytelling, but he made sure to separate his personal taste from his admiration for Lily Collins herself.

Despite his lack of interest in the series, the A Clockwork Orange star is unapologetic in his support and praise for Lily Collins. “But I'm the biggest fan of my daughter-in-law. I think she's absolutely one of the great actresses,” he said.

McDowell went further, speaking about the qualities that make Collins stand out on screen. The aura around daughter-in-law Collins “is so beautiful," he said. “She has such a beautiful quality.” For him, her performances are captivating: “As far as I'm concerned, when she's on the screen, there's nobody else on it, because she's not only a good actress, but she has a beautiful quality. I suppose, it's a sort of charisma.”