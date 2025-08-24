Malcolm McDowell admits he’s “not a fan” of Lily Collins’ Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris received global recognition since its launch in the world of entertainment. With the show Lily Collins too received praise for her role in the Netflix series. Recently, veteran actor Malcolm McDowell has shared his honest thoughts about his daughter-in-law Lily Collins’ hit Netflix series Emily in Paris. Lily is married to Malcolm's son, filmmaker Charlie McDowell. While the show has been a global sensation, he honestly admitted that it simply isn’t to his taste.
“To be honest with you, it's not my kind of thing, and Lily knows that,” McDowell revealed in an interview. His honesty reflects his preference for different kinds of storytelling, but he made sure to separate his personal taste from his admiration for Lily Collins herself.
Despite his lack of interest in the series, the A Clockwork Orange star is unapologetic in his support and praise for Lily Collins. “But I'm the biggest fan of my daughter-in-law. I think she's absolutely one of the great actresses,” he said.
McDowell went further, speaking about the qualities that make Collins stand out on screen. The aura around daughter-in-law Collins “is so beautiful," he said. “She has such a beautiful quality.” For him, her performances are captivating: “As far as I'm concerned, when she's on the screen, there's nobody else on it, because she's not only a good actress, but she has a beautiful quality. I suppose, it's a sort of charisma.”
The British actor also acknowledged the wider cultural impact of Emily in Paris, which has drawn millions of fans worldwide. He noted that the show has boosted travel enthusiasm: “I’m sure [it] has gone up so much from people in the United States watching and going, 'Yeah, let's go to Paris.'”