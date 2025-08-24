Celebs

Nara Smith reveals the real reason she never drives husband Lucky Blue Smith

Nara Smith reveals why she never drives her husband Lucky Blue Smith, as the couple shares their unspoken marriage rules, from driving to cooking and chores
Nara Smith and her husband, model Lucky Blue Smith, have built a marriage around a few “unspoken rules,” and one of the most surprising ones is about driving. In a recent conversation, the couple opened up about why Nara never gets behind the wheel when Lucky is around.

Why Lucky Blue Smith never lets wife Nara Smith drive?

Lucky put it simply, “One thing I do is I drive, no matter what.” Nara confirmed, saying, “Always. I don't even attempt to get in [on] the driver's side.” For Lucky, it’s more than just convenience; it’s a preference. He explained, “I really get bothered when I see girls driving a guy. I don't know why. I just don't like it.”

That belief has shaped their routine, extending even to smaller details like who pumps gas. Nara admitted, “You also always fill up the tank.” She added, “I don't remember the last time I pumped gas. I probably haven't in years, unless I’m alone.”

While Lucky takes responsibility for driving, he also balances it out by handling other household chores. He revealed, “I always do the dishes … Because Nara cooks these beautiful meals. So, it’s only right that I go do the dishes. I actually enjoy it as well.”

Nara, in turn, pays attention to her husband’s preferences in everyday life. She shared that when they go out to eat, she “always scan[s] the menu” to ensure Lucky has options he’ll enjoy before making a choice. At home, she keeps his favourite hot sauce stocked, saying she makes sure to “never run out of” it. Even when preparing something as simple as a salad, she takes care to “make sure not to put in any veggies in there that he doesn’t like, so he doesn’t have to hassle with picking them out.”

