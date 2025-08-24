Nara Smith reveals the real reason she never drives husband Lucky Blue Smith

Lucky put it simply, “One thing I do is I drive, no matter what.” Nara confirmed, saying, “Always. I don't even attempt to get in [on] the driver's side.” For Lucky, it’s more than just convenience; it’s a preference. He explained, “I really get bothered when I see girls driving a guy. I don't know why. I just don't like it.”

That belief has shaped their routine, extending even to smaller details like who pumps gas. Nara admitted, “You also always fill up the tank.” She added, “I don't remember the last time I pumped gas. I probably haven't in years, unless I’m alone.”

While Lucky takes responsibility for driving, he also balances it out by handling other household chores. He revealed, “I always do the dishes … Because Nara cooks these beautiful meals. So, it’s only right that I go do the dishes. I actually enjoy it as well.”