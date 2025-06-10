TikTok star Nara Smith is pregnant with baby No. 4

Popular 23-year-old TikTok star Nara Smith just revealed that she and husband Lucky Blue Smith are expecting their fourth child and the news comes less than a year after the couple publicly said they were finished growing their family!
Looks like they are closer to having a family of six, which was their initial plan, before claiming they were done last year.
...Or perhaps, not.
In an adorable Instagram video posted on June 8, the couple shared the happy news with the caption: “Baby 4 loading...” and fans couldn’t be more excited. The sweet clip showed Nara’s baby bump on full display as the couple embraced outdoors.
Nara and Lucky are already proud parents to three children: daughters Rumble Honey and Whimsy Lou, and son Slim Easy. Lucky also shares a daughter, Gravity, from a previous relationship.
Now, fans are already buzzing with one big question: what quirky, creative baby name will Nara and Lucky come up with this time? Given their flair for unique names, the anticipation is high.
Nara has also sparked discussion online by embracing a very traditional, at‑home “trad‑wife” aesthetic in her TikToks: spending hours cooking from scratch, managing household duties, and promoting a homemaker lifestyle with grace and dedication.
While many admire her skill and devotion, others question the accessibility of this lifestyle, especially for moms juggling careers, busy schedules, or limited resources.
Seriously though, we cannot stop wondering how she manages to maintain such a slim waist and pretty facecard, with the lifestyle that she presents.