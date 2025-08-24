Rajinikanth's team issues clarification on Malaysia 'Meet and Greet' event

A picture circulating on social media claims that Kuala Lumpur-based production and distribution company Malik Streams is hosting a contest offering fans a chance to meet Rajinikanth. Now, both Rajnikanth's team and Malik Streams have issued their statements, clarifying that it was not real.

Malik Streams clarifies: No meet and greet event with Rajinikanth in Malaysia

On August 23, the actor’s team released a statement cautioning fans against falling for the contest. Malik Streams also issued a statement to throw light on the situation.

In their statement, Malik Streams said that the ongoing ‘Meet & Greet Thalaivar’ contest being promoted in Malaysia is entirely unauthorised, fake and was announced without obtaining any prior approval from Thalaivar.

“At Malik Streams, we take this matter very seriously. This is not our first time organising contests or events, and our track record speaks for itself. Any attempt to mislead the public with false information regarding our marketing procedures, or to unnecessarily tarnish reputations, will not be taken lightly. Accordingly, legal action will be issued against those responsible for spreading such misleading and damaging statements," the statement read.

“We strongly advise fans and the public not to participate or engage in this misleading activity (sic),” the statement added.

“We request your kind cooperation in spreading this clarification to ensure that fans are not misled. Thank you (sic),” the statement concluded.