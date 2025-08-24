Sophie Turner reveals why she plans to stay in the U.K.

Sophie made clear that she feels at home in England. She spoke about the difference that family and long friendships make. She said being near them changed how she values daily life. That view explains why she does not plan another big move. The choice reads as practical and also personal.

“Living in the States, I didn’t appreciate how much you need friends and family and how integral they are to your wellness until you’re away from them,” she explained in a recent interview. “I came back with an abundance of appreciation for them.”

Sophie and Joe were married for five years and went through a rather messy custody battle over their two daughters, Willa and Delphine. However, the couple settled the dispute after deciding to co-parent.

“It’s like, ‘Yeah, mothers, you can work now guys, you don’t have to stay at home, but like God forbid you have a social life,” she said during the interview.

In public, Sophie kept comments short and clear. She avoided drama, put her family first and work second. That approach shapes how she lives now. It also shapes how the public sees her return to England: less spectacle, more routine. For a star who once lived between coasts, the swap reads as a deliberate choice.